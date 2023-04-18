George Carl Mitchell, 88, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Glendive Medical Center. Services will be held at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Glendive on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
George was born on January 27, 1935, at a coal mine in a dynamite shack near Savage to his parents John and Drusilla (Sharbono) Mitchell. He attended the Burns Creek country school. George began working in the mine at the age of 12 and at the age of 14 he delivered coal into town. At the age of 15, after his brother Jack’s tragic death, he left home. George enlisted in the Army at the age of 18. He had many stories to tell about his days in the service. Upon his return, he married his long-time sweetheart Berniece V. Holzworth on December 30th, 1955. To this marriage they were blessed with two sons Clint and Perry. George spent his life working in the oilfield and construction. In 1968 Mitchell Brother’s Inc. was formed by George and his two brothers Keith and Terry. Berniece passed away from cancer in 1991. He married Betty Gardener Shaw in June of 1993.
George read his Bible every day and was an avid reader. He always got a laugh out of reading the McManus series and especially enjoyed reading historical and nonfiction literature. When it came to Trivia, everyone wanted to be on his team. George was great at remembering facts and dates. George also enjoyed dancing and square dancing with his wife Berniece was an enjoyable night out. His hobbies included working with agates and George’s imagination guided him to create art out of scrap metal. One of his major accomplishments was learning how to fly and receiving his pilot’s license. George enjoyed life every day and he will be missed.
George is survived by his wife Betty; sons Clint (Tamara) and Perry (Denise) Mitchell; granddaughters Sara Mitchell and Marie (Jake) Reddick; Great grandsons Gavin and Thomas Reddick; five siblings, Keith (Marcia) Mitchell, Donna Houck, Lee Lindsey, Carol Stedman, and Terrance (Jean) Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
George was preceded in death by his parents John and Drusilla (Dessie); his wife Berniece; brother John (Jack) Mitchell and sister Marlene Buckingham; and brothers-in-laws: Dave Buckingham, Dean Houck, Sidney Stedman, and Jack Lindsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the cancer fund or the charity of your choice.