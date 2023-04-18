George Mitchell

George Carl Mitchell, 88, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Glendive Medical Center. Services will be held at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Glendive on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

George was born on January 27, 1935, at a coal mine in a dynamite shack near Savage to his parents John and Drusilla (Sharbono) Mitchell. He attended the Burns Creek country school. George began working in the mine at the age of 12 and at the age of 14 he delivered coal into town. At the age of 15, after his brother Jack’s tragic death, he left home. George enlisted in the Army at the age of 18. He had many stories to tell about his days in the service. Upon his return, he married his long-time sweetheart Berniece V. Holzworth on December 30th, 1955. To this marriage they were blessed with two sons Clint and Perry. George spent his life working in the oilfield and construction. In 1968 Mitchell Brother’s Inc. was formed by George and his two brothers Keith and Terry. Berniece passed away from cancer in 1991. He married Betty Gardener Shaw in June of 1993.