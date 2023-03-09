Gordon Edward Schiff, age 79 of Glendive, Montana, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive. A Life Tribute Service with military honors will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Gordon Schiff was born on September 22, 1943 to Richard and Eleanore (Lefor) Schiff in Glendive, Montana. He was raised and educated in Glendive, graduating from Dawson County High School with the class of 1961. Following graduation, Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1962, and was honorably discharged in 1966. During this time, he was based out of Norfolk, Virginia, and would often cruise the Mediterranean.