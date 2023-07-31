James Robert McDonough, 100, passed away July 19, 2023 in Brooks County, Ga.
Longtime resident of Brookfield, Wisconsin and Green Valley, Arizona. Born and raised in Glendive, Montana. Loving father of Colleen (Jim Loughry), Bridget (Robert Markey) and the late Terrence (Marian Brady), brother of Michael McDonough, brother-in-law of Judy Trudeau, grandfather of Claire Loughry, cousin, uncle and great uncle to many in the McDonough, Hunzinger, Dolphin, Trudeau and Johnson families. Preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Lois (nee Hunzinger), partner Alice Payerl, parents Elsie (nee Johnson) and Roy McDonough, siblings Helen "Sissy" McDonough, William McDonough and Russell "Swede" McDonough, brothers-in-law Richard Hunzinger, Robert Dolphin and Kenneth Trudeau and sisters-in-law Eileen Hunzinger, Freda Dolphin, Pearl McDonough, Dora Jean McDonough and Mary Ann McDonough. James Robert McDonough, was born on May 19, 1923, in Glendive, Montana, where he grew up. A graduate of Dawson County High School, Jim served in France in the 66th Infantry Division in WWII. He graduated from Montana State University in 1947 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He spent the majority of his career with Allis Chalmers in West Allis, Wisconsin. After retirement, Jim divided his time between Wisconsin, Chicago, Ireland and Arizona. An avid athlete, he played tennis until age 85. He later moved to Valdosta, Georgia, to a house across the street from his daughter Colleen. He lived his final nine months at the Fellowship Home at Brookside. His daughters recognize the many excellent caregivers that helped in his final years. A celebration of his 100th birthday was held on May 19, 2023. Funeral mass will be at St. John Vianney in Brookfield, Wisconsin, on Thursday, August 24 at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Milwaukee. Kind words and expressions of sympathy can be left for the family at www.musicfuneralservices.com. The McDonough family is being cared for by the compassionate and caring staff of Music Funeral Services, Valdosta.
