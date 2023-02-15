Joshua Koffler

Joshua James Koffler, a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, gained his wings on Saturday February 4, 2023 in Kalispell, Montana.
Josh was born to Dawn Owens and Joseph Koffler in Kalispell, Montana on September 22, 1990.
Joshua James Koffler, a loving father, brother, son, uncle, and friend, gained his wings on Saturday February 4, 2023 in Kalispell, Montana.
Josh was born to Dawn Owens and Joseph Koffler in Kalispell, Montana on September 22, 1990.
Josh had attended Job Corp and received his skills in Culinary Arts.
At the age of 21 Josh became a father to his firstborn son Zaiden Eugene Koffler on April 19, 2012 in St Paul, Nebraska. His second born son Zaxston James Koffler came into this world on January 18, 2014 in Kalispell, Montana. After becoming a father Josh’s life changed drastically. His kids were his priority above all else. He put his responsibility as a father before himself as his children were his world.
On August 13, 2013, Josh married to Christina Kolar in Hungry Horse, Montana, the mother of his sons. Due to circumstances and hardships Josh and Christina divorced on September 24, 2018. This did not stop Josh from being actively involved with his two sons.
Josh had several hobbies that he truly enjoyed. He loved to go camping, fishing, hiking hills or climbing mountains; whatever he could find. He loved traveling the world by foot. He enjoyed playing video games especially so with his kids.
Josh spent a few years of his life known as Austin Torgenrud. At age 18 he changed his name to Joshua James Koffler.
In 2014, Josh went through a tragic event that did change his life forever. He was in a four-wheeler accident that broke his spine. The recovery period was extremely difficult for him as he had to re-learn how to do so many daily tasks that seem so small but for him were all new again. He was told he would never be able to walk again. He proved that he would. This event changed the way Josh viewed his life as it did inhibit some of his beloved hobbies. It was a huge adjustment for him.
Josh was preceded in death by: James Koffler his grandfather.
Josh is survived by his children Zaiden and Zaxston Koffler; Christina Beeber (the mother of his children); Joseph Koffler his father; maternal family Herman and Dawn Owens his mother; Faith Morken his adopted mother; Richard and Janet Hermann his paternal grandmother; Zach and Isaiah Malinak his brothers; multiple aunts and uncles, counsins Aubree; Nicole; Brandon; Lanna & Paul
Josh will be remembered for his huge heart; his overwhelming kindness, contagious smile, and just who he was as a person altogether. We love and miss him dearly and will always wish that you were still here with us. A part of our hearts left with you. We won’t say goodbye to you but rather that we will see you later.
Memorial Services will be at Breakforth Bible Church (2815 W Towne St. Glendive, MT; across the street from Tractor Supply) on February 18, 2023 at 11AM. A private burial service for the family will be at a later date in Glendive.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.