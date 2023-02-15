Katherine Taylor

Katherine Ann (Kay Flinn) Taylor passed away of natural causes February 4th 2023, with the love of family and the caring staff at Logan Hospital Whitefish. She lived a full life of love for family, friends, dogs, a strong faith, and a deep desire and commitment to help other people.

Kay was born in 1935 in Helena Montana, the fifth of five children born to Dr. James Flinn and Kathryn Meagher.