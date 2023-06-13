Korey Kathleen Keith, age 61 of Glendive, passed away at her residence on Friday, June 9, 2023, after a long illness. Born in Ekalaka, Montana on May 7, 1962, Korey was the third of six children born to Ross and Patricia (Beil) Keith. She attended and graduated from Carter County High School in 1980. Korey attended Western Dakota Tech and graduated with an associate degree in nursing. In 1985, Korey married Damon Mittelstedter and moved to Sturgis, South Dakota where she was employed with the Fort Meade VA Medical Center. From this union two children were born, daughter Kelcey and son Max. They were later divorced. Korey welcomed daughter Kristen Danielle (KD) and moved to Glendive, Montana to work for the Glendive Medical Center. During this time, Korey met her longtime partner and companion Greg Nichols. Korey’s family expanded with stepdaughters Ashley, Nicole, and Kendra.
Korey was a dreamer, an avid reader and rock-hound. She loved to walk along the riverbank searching, locating, and polishing her rocks which would she turn into beautiful “gems”. Korey was a kind and generous soul who touched more lives than she would ever know. She had the innate ability to find humor in any situation and her laugh would light up the room. Her grandchildren were the light of her world and nothing else mattered when she was with them. She had a talent, and loved sharing her creative bead crafting and gorgeous suncatchers to her family and friends. Korey the wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend will be missed but not forgotten.