It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lester Herbert Henne (Cooter) of Glendive, Montana, who passed away on May 11, 2023, at the age of 73, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home, leaving to mourn his wife Bobbie Henne of Glendive and daughter Leslie Prinkki of Colorado. Lester was born September 19, 1949 in Alfred, ND and was the son of Clarence and Joyce Henne. He was the 3rd oldest of 7 siblings.
Lester graduated from Gackle High School, Gackle ND in 1968. After high school, Lester enlisted in the Army. He received several honorable medals including National Defense Service; Vietnam Service medal with 2 Bronze Service Starts; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Good Conduct Medal; and Sharpshooter with riﬂe.
Lester married Bobbie Lave’ in 1972 in Jamestown, ND. They moved to Glendive shortly after and in 1974 they welcomed their only child Leslie.
Lester worked 38 years for the Burlington Northern Railroad as a Brakeman retiring in 2009. After retiring from the BN, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working outside, walking his 2 boxer dogs and spending time with friends and family.
Lester was an active member of his Biker Club, Hell Creek, and a member of the Lower Yellowstone ABATE Chapter. Lester loved being involved in the Abate Toy runs, he even joked about being a skinny Santa with his long white beard and hair. He loved doing the toy drive and giving back to his community. During his free time, he also enjoyed going to the car shows as he loved seeing the “oldie” cars and reminiscing of times gone.
Lester was a friend to all. He will be remembered for his silly mannerisms, funny sense of humor and his kind heart. He would do anything for anyone, he would give you his last dollar if you needed it.
He is survived by his wife Bobbie Henne, Glendive MT; 1 daughter, Leslie Prinkki (Ty) Erie, CO; 3 grandchildren, Emilee Young (Nathaniel), Ethan Prinkki, and Eric Prinkki all of Erie CO; 5 siblings, LaVerne Henne, Valley City, ND, Arnold (Dee) Henne, Batavia, IL, Sandra Kaufman, Rapid City, SD, Hubert Henne, Wahpeton, ND, and Randy (Angie) Henne, Montpelier, ND.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother DuWayne.
A celebration of life is planned for early summer of 2023 in Glendive, MT. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.