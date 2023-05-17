Lester Herbert Henne

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Lester Herbert Henne (Cooter) of Glendive, Montana, who passed away on May 11, 2023, at the age of 73, at the Eastern Montana Veterans Home, leaving to mourn his wife Bobbie Henne of Glendive and daughter Leslie Prinkki of Colorado. Lester was born September 19, 1949 in Alfred, ND and was the son of Clarence and Joyce Henne. He was the 3rd oldest of 7 siblings.

Lester graduated from Gackle High School, Gackle ND in 1968. After high school, Lester enlisted in the Army. He received several honorable medals including National Defense Service; Vietnam Service medal with 2 Bronze Service Starts; Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; Good Conduct Medal; and Sharpshooter with riﬂe.