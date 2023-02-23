Lornea DeSonia

Surrounded by loved ones, both in body and spirit, Lornea Mae DeSonia transitioned into her heavenly home on February 20, 2023. This was exactly one month after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. A Memorial will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, March 3, 2023 at the American Legion in Glendive, Montana. Interment of ashes will be held at a later date. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Lornea was born on June 10, 1945 to Maurice and Lora (King) Utgaard. Being the 2nd oldest of 11 siblings, she later took on the role of matriarch and was the glue that kept the family together. She hosted family reunions and was often the place to stay for family coming to town. She worked at the Jordan Blue Room for many years and was working at the American Legion at the time of diagnosis. Lornea was a very hard and reliable worker with a no B.S. attitude. (Just ask Bill.) Her stubborn and strong-willed personality was verified when it was discovered she had some Scottish and Irish mixed in with her Norwegian ancestry. She was very proud and never wanted to be a burden on anybody. During her last hospital stay, she prided herself on being a low maintenance patient. Her love language was food. You know you were loved if you received one of her famous Christmas goody trays. Her most requested item was her trademark molasses cookies. She most content in her cozy little home. She enjoyed reading, word search puzzles, old westerns and reality game shows. (We knew better than to disturb her during Amazing Race or Barmageddon.) She cherished her Saturday phone calls with her cousin Sandi Gardner, who she considered a sister.
Lornea was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Lynda and Frank Datta.
Survivors include her daughter Shelley (Rob Laroche) Lammers of Canyon Lake, TX; grandchildren Daniele, Tori and Corey; great-grandchildren Riley, Serenity and Kole; daughter LaDora (Kevin) Baisch of Glendive and their evil cat; sisters Ferel (Darrel) Baltzell of Bemidji, MN, Kim (Vern) Kolkin of Bemidji, MN, Padra Utgaard of Seattle, WA, Holly (Wally) Gregory of Spooner, WI, and Andrea (Rodney) Schafer of Glendive; brothers Randy (Robin Ann) Utgaard of Dilworth, MN, Ron (Sheri) Utgaard of Billings, MT, Rick (Connie) Utgaard of Laurel, MT, and Robin (Clarice) of Glendive; aunt Jean Hill of Dickinson, ND as well as numerous nieces and nephews.