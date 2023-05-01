Merlin Patrick Kuntz

Merlin Patrick Kuntz, age 65 of Glendive, Montana passed away on April 25, 2023. As per Pat’s request cremation has taken place with no services scheduled. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Pat was born on April 13, 1958, the son of John and Violet (Preston) Kuntz. He was born and raised in Glendive, attended school in Glendive and graduated with the class of 1976.