Mildred “Millie” Fornall, age 90 of Brighton, Colorado and formerly of Glendive, Montana passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Brighton. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Vigil service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Millie was born on January 30, 1933 in Beach, North Dakota to her parents Alby and Bertha (Noonan) Rollins. She received her early education in Beach before her family moved to a small town along the Powder River in eastern Montana, where she continued her education at Terry High School in Terry, Montana graduating with the class of 1951. Millie worked for a few years at a bank in Terry before she met James Fornall. The couple was united in marriage on September 11, 1954 in Glendive and to this union five children were born. After their marriage they moved to the farm where Millie stayed busy as a mother, homemaker, farmer and a rancher. She stayed on the farm until October of 2022 when she moved to her daughter Peggy’s home in Colorado.
Millie loved the farm life; she was driving tractor into her 80’s. She enjoyed card games and board games and her luck was legendary. Millie was part of the Cowbells and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Millie loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything in the world.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James in 2016; three brothers, Elmer, Almon and Samuel Rollins; two sisters, Clarice Rollins and Irene Johnstone.
She is survived by her children, Laurie (Andrew) Mosdal of Newport, Pennsylvania, Bonnie (Scott) Famer of Springtown, Texas, Jamie (Greg) Simonson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Peggy (Randy) Schmoldt of Brighton, Colorado and Scott (Cristena) Fornall of Glendive; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.