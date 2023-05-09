Nicholas (Nick) Joseph Degel, IV, of Orlando, Florida, passed away on May 6, 2023, after battling esophageal cancer with courage and grace. A loving son, father, brother, and uncle and friend to many, Nick was preceded in death by his father and mother, Nick and Marilyn Degel, his older brother Nicholas who died in infancy, and his sister Adrienne Bjorndal.

Left to mourn him are his beloved sons, Nicholas V of Billings, Montana, Joseph (Lisa) of Elk, Washington (grandsons Joseph and Alexander), and beloved daughter Natalie (Michael) of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Sue, Thomas, James (Jeannie), Rosemary (Bryan), Cynthia (Mike), Jennifer (Pat), Joanne, Jacqueline, Jeanne (John), Elizabeth (Jayme), and Theodore, and over 40 nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces.