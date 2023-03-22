Norma Holler

Norma Jean Holler, age 71 of Glendive, Montana, went to see Jesus on March 17, 2023 surrounded by family and friends in Extended Care at GMC. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Norma Jean, born Jan 24, 1952 to Mary Frances Reinholz and Leon James Holler in Sidney, MT, grew up in Montana, Oregon and Washington as her family traveled a lot. She always told stories about growing up with her brothers and sisters and had fond memories of them.