Norma Jean Holler, age 71 of Glendive, Montana, went to see Jesus on March 17, 2023 surrounded by family and friends in Extended Care at GMC. Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Norma Jean, born Jan 24, 1952 to Mary Frances Reinholz and Leon James Holler in Sidney, MT, grew up in Montana, Oregon and Washington as her family traveled a lot. She always told stories about growing up with her brothers and sisters and had fond memories of them.
She was married twice but only had one love, her soulmate, Gary Riddle. They had met in 1974 but it wasn’t time. In 1997 something brought her back to Montana and her and Gary were finally able to be together. They enjoyed life together with several cats, dogs and even a couple ferrets.
She enjoyed many different things in life: puzzles, diamond art, crocheting, watching the older tv programs, and travel. She went across the state many times with Tina, Shannon, and Kim. Many joyful memories.
The last couple years of her life, Norma was able to enjoy time with her sisters Irene, Georgeline and Wendy, her brother Frank and her daughter Ann. The time meant so much to her and it made her happy beyond words.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, her parents, her sister, Delia and her brother, Lawrence.
She is survived by daughter, Ann Pierce; sisters Dorothy & Paul Nordstrom, Irene & Marc Herrington, Georgeline & Pat Reed and Wendy and Craig Shepherd; brothers Rocky Jerome, Frank Miller, Gerald & Tammy Jerome, Charlie & Sandy Jerome and Jeff & Kim Jerome, 2 other children and numerous nieces and nephews.