Norma Green

Norma Marie Green departed on April 17, 2023 to begin her new job as lead keyboardist for the Lord’s heavenly choir of angels. Born in Glendive, Montana on September 2nd, 1937 to Paul Bidleman and Marie Pechar, Norma claimed to get her musical talents from her father, who as a young man was a lobby organist at the Dykman Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota.

As a young girl Norma was the pianist at the 1st Congregational Church in Glendive. They so loved her playing that several church members chipped in to get her a new organ. Norma played on through tough times. Soon after her father Paul passed way when Norma was just 13 years old. Norma was stuck by a neighbor’s car, damaging both of her knees requiring a solo trip to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in Chicago for surgery. A few years later, her mother Marie remarried to Adrian Skillestead and Norma, and her younger brother Stanley, were joined to a family of four girls and one boy. Norma told of how she would play piano while the other girls did all the house cleaning chores.