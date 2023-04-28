Norma Marie Green departed on April 17, 2023 to begin her new job as lead keyboardist for the Lord’s heavenly choir of angels. Born in Glendive, Montana on September 2nd, 1937 to Paul Bidleman and Marie Pechar, Norma claimed to get her musical talents from her father, who as a young man was a lobby organist at the Dykman Hotel in St. Paul, Minnesota.
As a young girl Norma was the pianist at the 1st Congregational Church in Glendive. They so loved her playing that several church members chipped in to get her a new organ. Norma played on through tough times. Soon after her father Paul passed way when Norma was just 13 years old. Norma was stuck by a neighbor’s car, damaging both of her knees requiring a solo trip to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in Chicago for surgery. A few years later, her mother Marie remarried to Adrian Skillestead and Norma, and her younger brother Stanley, were joined to a family of four girls and one boy. Norma told of how she would play piano while the other girls did all the house cleaning chores.
In high school, Norma played flute, accordion and piano in the pep band, dance band and orchestra. She sang in the choir and glee club and participated in speech club and camera club. After high school, Norma had a brief enlistment with the U.S. Navy Women’s Auxiliary in 1955. After her Honorable discharge she travelled to Denver to attend secretarial college. Norma then returned to Glendive to marry Peter Harry Green on February 16th, 1958.
Over the years, Norma had four boys, David, Kevin, Brian and Shawn. She lived and worked in Bozeman, MT, Tacoma WA, and Corvallis OR, before settling in Lompoc, California in 1966. Both Norma and Harry worked for the Lompoc Unified School district, with Norma eventually becoming an assistant librarian until she retired in June 1996. Norma played every Sunday at the Congregational church in Lompoc, with the occasional wedding or funeral gig to make her “mad money” for her collection of lapel buttons, Madi gras beads and frog-shaped trinkets.
Norma is preceded in death by her parakeet “Miss Attitude”, her husband Harry, her mother Marie, her father Paul, her brother Stanley, her sisters Janet and Shirley and her nieces Lisa and Shelley. She is survived by her four sons, two sisters and one brother, along with several nieces and nephews, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Norma was never one to complain about the trying times that life threw her way. She practiced her faith with all the creative gifts she was given. She often found that laughter was the best medicine. And she had her music. Music for Norma was that deep breath taken before belting out a joyous, clear voice that would encourage others to join her in song. She will live on in that music forever.