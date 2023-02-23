Richard Allen Wiebke

Richard Allen Wiebke was born on March 21, 1955, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Luvern and Wilma (Kruckow) Wiebke. He was one of five children who were raised on a farm in Caledonia, Minnesota. He attended grade school at St. John’s Lutheran School, and in 1973 he graduated from Caledonia High School. After graduating high school, Richard farmed with his parents. In 1978, he worked putting up silos and in a foundry before returning to the farm outside of Caledonia.

Richard was united in marriage to Sharon De Blieck on June 7, 1980 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Richard continued to farm until 1995. He then worked for a marina in La Crosse before taking a truck driving course. He drove semi-truck cross country for several years. He then moved to Terry, Montana in 2005 where he lived for the past 18 years. While living in Terry, Richard worked on a ranch and helped members in the community with lawn mowing, snow removal, and painting. He was always willing to help others.