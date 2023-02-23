Richard Allen Wiebke was born on March 21, 1955, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Luvern and Wilma (Kruckow) Wiebke. He was one of five children who were raised on a farm in Caledonia, Minnesota. He attended grade school at St. John’s Lutheran School, and in 1973 he graduated from Caledonia High School. After graduating high school, Richard farmed with his parents. In 1978, he worked putting up silos and in a foundry before returning to the farm outside of Caledonia.
Richard was united in marriage to Sharon De Blieck on June 7, 1980 at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia. Richard continued to farm until 1995. He then worked for a marina in La Crosse before taking a truck driving course. He drove semi-truck cross country for several years. He then moved to Terry, Montana in 2005 where he lived for the past 18 years. While living in Terry, Richard worked on a ranch and helped members in the community with lawn mowing, snow removal, and painting. He was always willing to help others.
Richard’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating, and water skiing. As a young man, he raced snowmobiles. He loved the fall of the year when he could take his German Shepherd, Sam, out to hunt racoon at night. He also enjoyed hunting whitetails and eventually mule deer in Montana.
Richard underwent abdominal surgery on December 12, 2022. He had several complications after the surgery. He died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at the age of 67. He is survived by his mother, Wilma (Kruckow) Wiebke; children, Brent (Sara) Wiebke of Farmington, Utah and Heidi (Adam) Masters of Onalaska, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Ian and Claire Masters; brothers, Steve (Mary) Wiebke and Allen (Lisa) Wiebke; sisters, Diane (Steve) Klinski and Barb (Gordy) Meyer; and many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Luvern Wiebke.
On Thursday, February 23, 2023, a celebration of Richard’s life will occur at the Prairie Community Center in Terry, Montana from 5:00-7:00p.m. On Saturday, February 25, 2023 a visitation and funeral service will occur at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Minnesota. Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. and the service will occur at 11:15a.m. with lunch afterwards.