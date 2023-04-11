Rita Frank

Rita Lynne Frank was a caring aunt, sister, daughter, wife, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at age 64.
Rita was born on May 28th, 1958, and was blessed to be raised by two amazing parents, Donald and Loma Gilman in Beach, North Dakota. She shared an adventure filled childhood alongside her brother Bob Gilman. Rita was born to care for others. From a young age she loved giving back to her community and was active in 4-H, girl scouts, Order of Rainbow for girls, and countless other community activities around Beach.
Rita graduated from Beach High School and followed her passion by graduating from the College of Cosmetology in Jamestown, ND. Shortly after graduation she opened her own beauty shop in Beach. Four years later Rita decided to follow her calling to care for others and move to Bismarck, North Dakota to provide home care for the elderly. While in Bismarck, Rita met the love of her life Oscar. Oscar and Rita married in 1990. Unfortunately, Oscar was called to heaven in 1996 and Rita made the decision to move to Glendive, MT, to be closer to her family in 1998. While in Glendive she passionately continued her career of caring at Eastern Montana Industries.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Rita. She always loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious cookies, canned goods, and heartwarming meals for her family and friends. Rita had many talents but some of her favorite hobbies were bowling, singing, and crocheting. Rita was an active member of the Zion Lutheran Church and Order of the Eastern Star. She was blessed with many caring friends throughout these communities and cherished them all.
Rita had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Her bright personality was contagious to everyone she met. Rita's huge heart, cheery personality, contagious smile, and room filling laughter will forever be missed. Rita is now at peace and reunited in heaven with her mother, father, brother, husband, and many other family members. She is survived by her nieces, nephew, sister-in-law, cousins, friends and various other family members who will treasure their memories of Rita until we all meet again.
Love you Rita and thank you for being you!
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 10th, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating. A light brunch will follow. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.