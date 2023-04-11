Rita Frank

Rita Lynne Frank was a caring aunt, sister, daughter, wife, and friend. She left this world suddenly on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at age 64.

Rita was born on May 28th, 1958, and was blessed to be raised by two amazing parents, Donald and Loma Gilman in Beach, North Dakota. She shared an adventure filled childhood alongside her brother Bob Gilman. Rita was born to care for others. From a young age she loved giving back to her community and was active in 4-H, girl scouts, Order of Rainbow for girls, and countless other community activities around Beach.