Mancebo

Robert Andrew Mancebo was born on June 25, 1958 in the Philippines. Robert died on April 17, 2023 in Glendive, Montana.

Robert was a former army scout and infantryman (1977-1980), Army national Guardsman, classified courier, locksmith, alarm/video technician, security guard, medical and X-ray tech. Most of all he was a writer who had numerous historical fiction, westerns, fantasy and sci-fi stories published. He was an avid reader and historian who loved to share his knowledge with everyone who wanted to listen.