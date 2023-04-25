Robert Andrew Mancebo was born on June 25, 1958 in the Philippines. Robert died on April 17, 2023 in Glendive, Montana.
Robert was a former army scout and infantryman (1977-1980), Army national Guardsman, classified courier, locksmith, alarm/video technician, security guard, medical and X-ray tech. Most of all he was a writer who had numerous historical fiction, westerns, fantasy and sci-fi stories published. He was an avid reader and historian who loved to share his knowledge with everyone who wanted to listen.
He enjoyed Rock hounding with his wife, Kathy, and spending summer nights together outside reading a book and watching his wild pack of pugs play in the kiddie pool. He was a mentor, teacher and friend to all that knew him and was generous and kind. His last days were spent with his family surrounding him, reading to him and telling him stories. He passed away peacefully in Kathy’s loving arms.
Survived by His loving wife Kathleen Mancebo, His Children and their families, John Mancebo, Josh and Claire Mancebo and their son Julian. Alanna and Jake White and their children Ulysses and Valeriya. Rachel and Justin Liddell and their children Cedric, Tristan and Olivia.
He is also survived by His father, Thomas Mancebo, as well as his siblings.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements. Remembrances and condolences can be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.