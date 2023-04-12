Rosemary Neumiller

Rosemary Kay Neumiller, age 76 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive. A Life Tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Rosemary was born on July 12, 1946 to her parents Fred and Erma (McPherson) Steffen in Tacoma, Washington. The family moved back to Glendive when Rosemary was young and she was raised and educated there graduating from Dawson County High School with the class of 1964. Following high school, Rosemary worked as a secretary for Montana Dakota Utilities for a short time. She was united in marriage to Ron Opp on February 26, 1966 in Glendive and to this union two children were born. This marriage later ended in divorce.