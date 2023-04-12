Rosemary Kay Neumiller, age 76 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive. A Life Tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Rosemary was born on July 12, 1946 to her parents Fred and Erma (McPherson) Steffen in Tacoma, Washington. The family moved back to Glendive when Rosemary was young and she was raised and educated there graduating from Dawson County High School with the class of 1964. Following high school, Rosemary worked as a secretary for Montana Dakota Utilities for a short time. She was united in marriage to Ron Opp on February 26, 1966 in Glendive and to this union two children were born. This marriage later ended in divorce.
Rosemary started working again once her children were a little older. In 1977 she began working in the treasurer’s office in the Dawson County Courthouse for a few years until she was united in marriage to Dale Neumiller on August 29, 1980 in Glendive. They moved to Baker, Montana in 1989 and later they moved to Billings, Montana. In 2004 they moved to their hobby farm near Shepherd, Montana. They raised chickens, goats and ducks, as well as growing flowers and vegetables. Rosemary moved back to Glendive in June of 2021 and has resided there since.
Rosemary enjoyed fishing, taking care of her vegetable garden and her prized flower garden. She was very meticulous about her garden and her yard. Rosemary was also an AVON lady for a while, and probably her own best customer. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Dale.
She is survived by her children, Todd (Janice) Opp and Traci (Shane) Jarvis all of Glendive; three grandchildren, Morgan Opp of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jory Opp of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Tristen Jarvis of Glendive; one brother, Jim (Terry) Steffen of Glendive and numerous nieces and nephews.