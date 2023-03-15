Stephen Lee

Stephen “Steve” Lee, age 71 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home in Glendive. A Vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors will be in the Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Steve was born on August 12, 1951 in Fosston, Minnesota to his parents, James and Emily (Peterson) Lee. Steve received his early education in Minnesota before the family moved to Glendive in 1963, where Steve finished his education graduating from Dawson County High School with the class of 1970. Following high school, Steve enlisted in the Montana National Guard where he served for six years until his honorable discharge.
Steve began his career with the railroad in 1971 where he worked as a carmen. He continued this work for the next forty years until his retirement in 2011. Steve was united in marriage to Patricia “Patty” Knoll on November 13, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and to this union four children were born.
Steve enjoyed fishing, woodworking, camping and playing cornhole. He liked watching birds and feeding them as well as photography. He was always willing to help anyone who needed help. Steve was a wonderful softball coach and loved the time spent with his family and grandkids.
Steve was a member of the Glendive Elks Lodge, the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and he was an Honorary Catholic Daughter (Patty forced him to help).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Joe McPherson; one son, Chad Lee and one brother, Fred Lee.
He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Patty Lee of Glendive; three children, Brandy Lee (Thomas Govert) of Burlington, North Dakota, Jerod Lee (Toni Schultz) of Billings, Montana and Kevin (Stephanie) Lee of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; ten grandchildren including Reis, Erica, Russell, London, Caine, Elias, Brooks, Braxton, Ellen, and Sadie; three brothers, Barry Lee of Roundup, Montana, Howard (Sharon) Lee of Menahga, Minnesota and Scott (Colleen) Lee of Billings and numerous nieces and nephews.