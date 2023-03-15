Stephen Lee

Stephen “Steve” Lee, age 71 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 at his home in Glendive. A Vigil service will be held at 7:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors will be in the Dawson County Cemetery. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Steve was born on August 12, 1951 in Fosston, Minnesota to his parents, James and Emily (Peterson) Lee. Steve received his early education in Minnesota before the family moved to Glendive in 1963, where Steve finished his education graduating from Dawson County High School with the class of 1970. Following high school, Steve enlisted in the Montana National Guard where he served for six years until his honorable discharge.