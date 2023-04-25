Todd Dschaak

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Todd Eugene Dschaak on April 20, 2023 after a lengthy illness. After 15 years he is finally reunited with his Best Friend and Brother Timothy Dale Dschaak. Oh, the conversations they must be having right now!

Todd was born July 7, 1966 in Glendive MT. He was raised and educated in Wibaux where he graduated in 1984. Immediately after high school he entered the oil field and never looked back. I swear his veins ran with oil, not blood! In his younger adult life, when he had the time, he could be found in the backyard rebuilding a demolition derby car. He loved those hard hits! Always #99… Hunting was another passion. There wasn’t a back road around Wibaux that he didn’t know or a shortcut, that you just had to close your eyes and hang on while he drove across it. He always had wild stories to tell from elk hunting where he often seemed to come home with one. On the rare occasions that he didn’t, at least he brought home a Christmas tree. So not all was lost… (most expensive trees EVER) In his later years, Todd discovered that he really did enjoy traveling. He loved the thrill of NASCAR and looked forward to any chance we had to go. When he wasn’t doing that, he just wanted to spend all his time at his beloved Lakehouse, Camp Driftwood, that he designed and had built to his specifications. Big enough for all his kids he said!!