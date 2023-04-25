It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Todd Eugene Dschaak on April 20, 2023 after a lengthy illness. After 15 years he is finally reunited with his Best Friend and Brother Timothy Dale Dschaak. Oh, the conversations they must be having right now!
Todd was born July 7, 1966 in Glendive MT. He was raised and educated in Wibaux where he graduated in 1984. Immediately after high school he entered the oil field and never looked back. I swear his veins ran with oil, not blood! In his younger adult life, when he had the time, he could be found in the backyard rebuilding a demolition derby car. He loved those hard hits! Always #99… Hunting was another passion. There wasn’t a back road around Wibaux that he didn’t know or a shortcut, that you just had to close your eyes and hang on while he drove across it. He always had wild stories to tell from elk hunting where he often seemed to come home with one. On the rare occasions that he didn’t, at least he brought home a Christmas tree. So not all was lost… (most expensive trees EVER) In his later years, Todd discovered that he really did enjoy traveling. He loved the thrill of NASCAR and looked forward to any chance we had to go. When he wasn’t doing that, he just wanted to spend all his time at his beloved Lakehouse, Camp Driftwood, that he designed and had built to his specifications. Big enough for all his kids he said!!
Speaking of kids, Todd and Sheila (Schmidtke) started a family in 87 together with Dustin and added to it in 98 with Marley (Zach Kadrmas). He was a hard dad but always knew his kids had great potential. He loved in his own way… Dustin blessed him with his Absolute Pride and Joys, Braylin Rae and Jaxon Todd. We had a sign made for him that states “Grandpas are there to help Grandkids get into mischief that they haven’t thought of yet!” And you can bet he had some mischief up his sleeve from time to time. His candy drawer will always stay full, “you better put one in your pocket” … Todd also leaves behind his loving mother Linda Dschaak, as well as brother Michael (Misty)Dschaak and sister-in-law Janell Dschaak (Paul Lechler). Nephews Landon (Ashley), Gabe, Jase (Haley), Kaleb, Trey (Lindsey), Cade and Niece Lateasha (Adam) and mother-in-law Arlene Schmidtke.
Greetings to Buddy… he’s been waiting awhile on that Rainbow Bridge for you and Tebow…
A Celebration of Todd’s Life will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Todd and Sheila’s home. 2722 West Town Street, Glendive, MT 59330. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.