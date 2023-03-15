Tony Schell

Tony Eugene Schell was born Oct 24th, 1936 in Turtle Lake, ND, to Christoph and Olga Schell. He was raised in Mercer, ND, and graduated from high school in 1953. Upon graduation Tony furthered his education by attending Minot State University, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree of Teaching in 1957. In his college years he had met a beautiful young lady, who resided in nearby Denhoff, Janet Thompson. After a brief courtship they were happily married in 1957. Tony landed his first job as a teacher in Parshall, ND. He and Janet soon became the proud parents of their first son, Craig.

Tony moved up the ranks in the teaching profession in Parshall and soon became the School Principal. During this period in the summers, Tony continued to pursue his education and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education from the University of North Dakota. Tony was very close with his father who died unexpectedly in 1966. His father was very influential, always encouraging him to continue to pursue his education and was very proud of what he had accomplished.