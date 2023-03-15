Victorio Alan Deshner

Victorio Alan (Vic) Deshner, 46, of Glendive, MT, passed away at his home on March 5, 2023. Big “V” was born July 30, 1976, in Great Falls, MT to Denise Reissing and Aaron Deshner. Afterward, Vic graduated in 1994 from Cascade High School, where he earned his degree in basketball.
In 2003 he met the love of his life Christina Asay and had three beautiful children. Vic was known for his humor and convincing practical jokes. One of the most unforgettable was his spontaneous marriage on April Fool’s Day 2013. If you were fortunate enough to be in Vic’s inner circle, you knew you always had someone to infuriate you, laugh at you, and laugh with you. But most of all you had his unconditional love and support. Vic played from the heart. He was always there to support the underdog and the down and out. Vic enjoyed sports and was a die-hard Packer’s fan.
He was a pawn broker at Glendive Pawn, but he referred to himself as a Pawn Star. His job brought happiness into his life. He went in early everyday he had to work, loved his customers and even went out of his way to help them when he could. Vic could never pass on a good deal. One of those hard to pass up purchases was a double deep fat fryer that he planned on using for his first annual Big V’s Wing-a-ling Thing.
Vic was survived by his wife Christina (Steen or Ronnie Linda) Deshner; his daughters Tneea (Mackanoonie by morning) Deshner, Tatum (Tootie) Deshner, and son Tuff (Buba-giskis) Deshner, all of Glendive; His mother Denise (Grandma Crumbs) and husband Robert (Papa Skip) Reissing of Cascade, MT; His father Aaron (Peanut Butter Eighter) and wife Clara Deshner; His sisters Rose (Biggums) and husband Jeffery Wagner, and Melody Deshner, all of Great Falls, MT; His brother Chad and wife Jamie Waltz of Hobson, MT; There are numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family that will miss him.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents Wilmer and Minnie Deshner, Grandfather Denton Lloyd, and his grandmother, whom he had special adoration for, Rose (Goomer) Catania.
In honor of Vic’s life, the family will hold Big V’s Wing-a-Ling Thing at a future date.