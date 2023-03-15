Victorio Alan Deshner

Victorio Alan (Vic) Deshner, 46, of Glendive, MT, passed away at his home on March 5, 2023. Big “V” was born July 30, 1976, in Great Falls, MT to Denise Reissing and Aaron Deshner. Afterward, Vic graduated in 1994 from Cascade High School, where he earned his degree in basketball.

In 2003 he met the love of his life Christina Asay and had three beautiful children. Vic was known for his humor and convincing practical jokes. One of the most unforgettable was his spontaneous marriage on April Fool’s Day 2013. If you were fortunate enough to be in Vic’s inner circle, you knew you always had someone to infuriate you, laugh at you, and laugh with you. But most of all you had his unconditional love and support. Vic played from the heart. He was always there to support the underdog and the down and out. Vic enjoyed sports and was a die-hard Packer’s fan.