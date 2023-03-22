Virginia Tennant

Virginia Emma Tennant, age 82 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center Extended Care. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Virginia was born on a wheat and barley farm outside of Beulah, North Dakota, November 5, 1940. Her parents were John and Emma Bauer. Her dad was a coal miner. They also had three other daughters; Ella, Alice and Delilah. Virginia was the only child to go to high school. When she started school, she couldn’t speak English because her family spoke only German at home. Her dad was never able to speak English so Virginia and her mom and sisters learned so they could help him with letters and business things.