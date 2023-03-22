Virginia Tennant

Virginia Emma Tennant, age 82 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center Extended Care. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Avis Anderson officiating. Interment will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Virginia was born on a wheat and barley farm outside of Beulah, North Dakota, November 5, 1940. Her parents were John and Emma Bauer. Her dad was a coal miner. They also had three other daughters; Ella, Alice and Delilah. Virginia was the only child to go to high school. When she started school, she couldn’t speak English because her family spoke only German at home. Her dad was never able to speak English so Virginia and her mom and sisters learned so they could help him with letters and business things.
Virginia graduated from Beulah, North Dakota in 1959. After graduation, she came to Glendive for her cousin's wedding and never went home. She decided to stay here in Glendive and later she married Ted Tennant on June 3, 1961. Together they had seven children, 22 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren, with two on the way.
Virginia’s favorite color was green. She loved trees, gardening and camping. A couple of her favorite trees were Ash and Weeping Willows. She would always plant carrots, tomatoes, peppers, and so much more. Virginia loved to play bingo. She had a musical side and loved to play the piano, accordion and clarinet, her favorite being the accordion. Virginia had a guitar that came from her great aunt, which was over 100 years old. As a kid people used to call her a song bird. Virginia learned to cook the best German foods from her mom. Her husband was a hunter and he would take Virginia with and show her what to do. After they had sons, he started taking the boys out when they were old enough.
She was proud of her dad, known to be very hard working and honest. He wanted his girls to have jobs and be hard workers as well. She started off babysitting after high school. Then during her junior year of high school, she started working as the popcorn girl at the movie theater. When she moved to Glendive, she was a waitress at a cafe for a little while and then moved next door to be a switchboard operator.
After her and her husband had their children, she decided to become a full time stay at home mom to her seven children as her husband worked on the railroad away from home a lot of the time. She was always busy on the farm and helping her children with activities and sports. After her children were mostly grown, she enjoyed driving the bowling bus. She also loved to watch game shows. This may be why she was always sharp as a tack!
Virginia was preceded in death by: parents John and Emma Bauer, sisters Ella Madche, Alice Renk, and Delilah Herman, Ted Tennant, grandchildren Jordan Jacob Werdal, Wyatt Tennant.
Virginia was survived by: Her children Pat (Cindy) Tennant, Tarena (Ted) Stortz, Mike Tennant, Shawn (Christie) Tennant, Nadine (Jerome) Brown, Jennifer Werdal, and Clay (Cindy) Tennant; Grandchildren: Tyler Tennant, Christina Tennant, Chelsea Stortz, Robbie Stortz, Tate Stortz, Ben Stortz, Tyrell Tennant, Austin Tennant, Courtney Tennant, Bailey Palmer, Garrent Tennant, Lindsay Tennant, Dillon Tennant, Seth Brown, Chase Brown, Jessie Werdal, Cole Werdal, Eli Tennant, Emmett Tennant, and Erik Tennant, 15 (with two on the way) great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.