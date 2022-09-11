Organizer hoping to draw 90’s kids to all-class reunion

This year’s homecoming week will have more festivities than usual as the Dawson County High School graduates of the 1990s are planning on coming back home for a decade’s worth of reunions all in the span of a few days. The multi-class event has already received significant community support, with several businesses volunteering to host community gatherings all coinciding with and supporting the Red Devils’ homecoming week. The organization for the DCHS All ’90s Class Reunion is being spearheaded by Jamie McMillan, a member of the Class of 1996. She said she got the idea from her mother, who graduated in 1977 and attended an all ’70s class reunion some time ago. She thought that having a larger reunion for all of the graduates of the decade would be easier and more beneficial than having numerous reunions for each class.

The ’90s reunion has actually been in the works for a few years, with the initial event planned for 2020 but postponed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMillan added she has been involved in the planning for two of her class’s reunions and has seen declining participation in those, so she is hopeful a reunion covering more classes will also attract more DCHS alumni back to town.

“We weren’t getting as many people attending. Traditional reunions are really difficult to plan. Making sure people are going to be there, making sure you have enough food or drinks or whatever for everyone, it can be a tough job,” she said.

McMillan added that she wasn’t sure where the idea to hold the reunion over homecoming week originated from, but is hoping the two events can mesh together well, with the various community events that are planned intended to benefit various programs at DCHS.

It all begins on Thursday, Sept. 15 following the Homecoming volleyball game scheduled for that night. After the game, the DCHS alumni will be gathering at the Beer Jug, something McMillan pointed out is a regular tradition of any DCHS reunion celebration. Then on Friday, all of the ’90s classes have been encouraged to make a float for the homecoming parade, which McMillan said at least a few classes have committed to doing.

Prior to the Friday night football game there will be a community tailgate in Lloyd Square Park hosted by Stockman Bank and an after party will be hosted at the American Legion.

Friday will also feature one of the main attractions of the reunion, an Alumni Art Auction at the Gallery.

According to McMillan, this will be a silent auction featuring works in various mediums and styles by the ’90s graduates, as well as some teachers. Proceeds raised through the auction will go towards the DCHS Arts department for community beautification projects.

Saturday, meanwhile, will feature several more events that will benefit the high school’s sports programs. The day will start with an alumni golf tournament in the morning, as well as the Running Back to the ’90s 5k run/walk, hosted in partnership with Makoshika Wellness. The cap to the whole thing will be live music at Pin High featuring Dickinson, N.D.-based band Unleashed.

All of the events planned around the ’90’s Reunion are open to the general public. Members of the community are encouraged to participate.

“We’ve tried hard to tie in as many local businesses and organizations as possible. We’re trying very hard to make this a community event. We’re going to have all these people in town, we need to capitalize on that,” McMillan said.

As of Tuesday, there are still plenty of spots open for the alumni golf tournament, with those interested in participating encouraged to sign up at the Cottonwood Country Club as soon as possible.

More information and updates can be found on the DCHS All 90s Class Reunion Facebook page and anyone else interested in organizing an event in conjunction with the reunion can contact McMillan at jamierahr@hotmail. com.

Reach Hunter Herbaugh at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.