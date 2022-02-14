Ponderosa catches fire, February 13, 2022

The Ponderosa Building in downtown Glendive is a complete loss after a fire broke out in the building Sunday night. The building included several upstairs apartments and a salon on the main floor. Emergency responders were on scene all night and work continues in the area this morning. Several businesses  downtown are being affected by power and internet outages.
 

Look for full coverage of the fire in Thursday’s Ranger-Review.