Elementary School District No. 1 (Glendive), Dawson County, Montana caused the Dawson County Election Administrator to conduct a mail ballot building reserve levy election on May 2, 2023, at which the following proposition was presented: Shall the Board of Trustees of Elementary School District No. 1 (Glendive), Dawson County, Montana (the “Elementary School District”), be authorized to impose a building reserve levy to raise $400,000 per year for 5 years for a total amount of $2,000,000 to be raised over the 5-year period, which would require a levy of approximately 24.70 mills per year based on the current taxable value of the Elementary School District, for the purpose of providing funds to support equipping and renovation or maintenance or repair of the schools; building, altering, repairing, or enlarging any school house of the Elementary School District; furnishing additional school facilities for the Elementary School District; or acquisition of land for the Elementary School District, and related improvements and costs?
If this building reserve levy proposition passes, it is estimated that property taxes on a home with an assessed market value for tax purposes of $100,000 will increase by approximately $2.78 per month or approximately $33.35 per year and on a home with an assessed market value for tax purposes of $200,000 will increase by approximately $5.56 per month or approximately $66.70 per year.
The total number of registered electors who were eligible to vote in the building reserve levy election was 4,099. The canvass of the votes establishes that 1,138 electors voted “BUILDING RESERVE LEVY- YES”, and that 956 electors voted “BUILDING RESERVE LEVY -NO”.