Parenting is one of the toughest and most important jobs. Individuals and communities play a role in helping families to raise safe, healthy, and productive children and in promoting healthy relationships.
Prevention is most effective when parents are engaged in all aspects of programs, services, implementation, and evaluation. If parents feel isolated, they may make poor decisions that can lead to abuse or neglect. When parents and caregivers are supported by families, friends, neighbors, and communities, they are less likely to experience stress from routine parenting duties and are able to focus more easily on providing safe and healthy homes for their children.
The first step in helping children who have been abused or neglected is learning to recognize the signs of child abuse and neglect. It is important to recognize high-risk situations and the signs and symptoms of maltreatment. If you suspect a child is being harmed, reporting your suspicions may protect him or her and help the family receive assistance. Any concerned person can report suspicions of child abuse or neglect. To report a possible case of child abuse or neglect, call toll-free 1 (866)820-5437. Reporting your concerns is not making an accusation; rather, it is a request for an investigation and assessment to determine if help is needed. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, reporting your concerns may protect that child and get help.
Help a family under stress. Offer to babysit, help with chores and errands, or suggest resources in the community.
Be an active community member. Lend a hand at local schools, community- or faith-based organizations, children’s hospitals, social services agencies, or other places where families and children are supported.
True prevention of child abuse and neglect requires a full-scale, all-hands-on-deck commitment from every facet of the community. Individuals, neighborhood groups, and local organizations must work together to know the signs of abuse and neglect and raise awareness of protective factors that strengthen families and mitigate the effects of maltreatment. Everyone has a role to play. Children thrive when they have regular interactions with responsive, caring adults. Yet neglect is the most commonly reported form of child maltreatment, and it can have long-term effects on children’s health and development. Child neglect is more likely in families that are experiencing an overload of stress. The weight of poverty, especially, can overload parents’ abilities to provide the supportive relationships children need. Depression or other mental health challenges can also slow down parents’ responses to children’s needs.
The Nurturing Tree Parent Resource Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and nurture healthy families. We provide resources, services and support to parents and families locally. We are committed to excellence in providing parent education and parent support services in partnership with our community. Our goal is to support family relationships by strengthening parental/caregiver skills and building resiliency.
A few upcoming events The Nurturing Tree is involved in are: Lighting the Bell Street Bridge to kick off Strengthening Families Month, which is observed in April. We will be having a Family Field Day at Eyer Park (next to Reynolds Market May 12 from 10 a.m. to noon). We will have games, crafts and food to purchase. We also invite you and your children to come to Mommy/Daddy & Me every Tuesday in the basement of the Library, story time at 10 a.m. and a craft, play, socialization activities, etc. at 10:30 a.m.