DCHCC logo

Parenting is one of the toughest and most important jobs. Individuals and communities play a role in helping families to raise safe, healthy, and productive children and in promoting healthy relationships.

Prevention is most effective when parents are engaged in all aspects of programs, services, implementation, and evaluation. If parents feel isolated, they may make poor decisions that can lead to abuse or neglect. When parents and caregivers are supported by families, friends, neighbors, and communities, they are less likely to experience stress from routine parenting duties and are able to focus more easily on providing safe and healthy homes for their children.