RARE WINTER STORM ARRIVING TUESDAY***

The National Weather Service anticipates a severe and rare winter storm to roll through the area in the next 48 hours and warns of significant impacts.

“This is going to be heavy, wet snow,” NWS meteorologist Todd Chambers said during a press briefing. “It’s going to be hard to travel in and it’s not something you can just mosey on through.”

According to NWS meteorologist Brandon Bigelbach, residents of Dawson County can expect to see 16-20 inches of snowfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, especially along the I-94 Corridor.

Additionally, total snowfall may reach or exceed two feet closer to the Montana and North Dakota border along I-94 over the two-day event.

Bigelbach expects the initial snowfall to start just after midnight tonight with the height of the storm occurring between tomorrow morning and afternoon.

Over the course of the two days, wind speeds may reach up to 25-30 mph with wind gusts around 45 mph.

Suspected impacts of the storm include prolonged power outages, hazardous driving conditions such as white-outs, stress on area livestock and colder than normal temperatures.

“Those potential impacts are absolutely there and something that could be of concern for (Dawson County),” Bigelbach said.

Mark Hanson, public information representative for MDU Resources Group, Inc. said MDU is planning for potential power outages as heavy, wet snow can cause tree branches to break and damage power lines.

With snow accumulation and colder temperatures, Hanson added they are working to inform their customers about safety precautions to take during the storm.

For NWS updates about the winter storm and blizzard warning over the next couple of days, visit www.weather.gov.