Red Devil Booster Club in need of more active members

For as long as anyone can remember, the Red Devils Booster Club has been a major contributor to the betterment of high school sports but while the club still receives widespread support, there is a growing need for more active members.

The club was formed in the mid 1960s with a mission to promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among the high school’s athletes, as well create a bond between the athletes and the community. By raising money through memberships and donations, the club has helped supply teams with new gear, new equipment and other items year after year. These include things like uniforms, safety equipment and more.

Booster Club President Terry Hood said he is incredibly proud of the work the organization has done so far, helping make sure the athletes have everything they need to meet the challenges of every competitive season. The club gets a lot of requests each year and have very rarely ever turned one down.

“I’m really proud that we hardly ever say ‘no.’ I mean, we raise a lot of money and we want to use it,” Hood said.

Memberships are the main driving force behind the club, as they not only provide funds for equipment, youth camps and all the other services that the Booster Club provides, they also provide a flexible way for the community to get directly involved in supporting high school athletes. As Hood explains, each member, whether an individual or a business, can be as involved as they want. They could just pay the membership fee or they could also volunteer to help in the club’s activities and determine where the money raised should be spent.

He estimates that the club sells about 90 to 95 memberships annually for both individuals and businesses, and through their always popular half-and-half sales can raise roughly $500 to $600 at every football game. Over the last five years, the club has spent approximately $58,000 supporting Red Devils athletics.

While the club is enjoying all the support that has received, there is a need for more “active” members, meaning they participate in the club’s activities and decision making. As Hood explains, there are only about 10 people currently that would be considered very active, some of whom have been with the organization for decades.

While the lack of active members means the ones that the club does have are stretched thin, the part that is most concerning to Hood, he said, is that barely any of the currently active members are parents of Red Devil athletes, something he noted was a major intention of the club when it started.

While he said that all of the active members are enthusiastic supporters of the Red Devils that don’t plan on leaving anytime soon, he and the club wish that more parents would get more involved.

“What really sucks about that deal is hardly any of (the active members) are parents. That was kind of the idea of the Booster Club. Yes, you have your ‘booster enthusiasts’ that your kid is already in school and everything, but we love having the parents there. We have two parents that show up that have children playing,” Hood said.

While this lack of active members is a problem, Hood pointed out that it will only become a bigger problem over time. Without attracting new active members, it will raise a lot of question of how the club will move forward once the older members can no longer carry out the organization’s duties.

He added that he is hopeful people will come to realize all the effort, time and funds that the club puts into the Red Devils, as it does invoke a sense of pride in knowing that the club’s members are helping benefit athletes. Unfortunately, recruiting new members has been difficult, with Hood saying he’s been told “no” on more than one occasion.

“That’s why I’m in there. I believe in the Red Devils, I want the best, I want the safest equipment, I want to look out there and say ‘gosh, those uniforms the booster club bought look good on them,’” Hood said. “We’re proud Red Devils, the members that we have, and we’d like more people to do that, to feel like we do, but it’s a tough road.”

There are separate memberships for individuals and businesses, with Hood saying they are affordable and simple. Unlike other communities that have various tiers members could join, the Red Devils Booster Club has only one tier with members able to choose how much they want to participate.

Individual memberships are $20, while business memberships are $40. To join, Hood said prospective members just have to get in touch with either himself, club vice-president Marcy Smith or treasurer Lance Phinney. Hood can be reached at (406)939-2535, Smith can be reached at (406)939-0397 and Phinney can be reached at ( 406)941-0994.

Reach Hunter Herbaugh at rrreporter@rangerreview.com.