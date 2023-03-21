Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
––––––––––––––
25 Years Old
About as bright as a turkey and a bit cranky around breeding time, ostriches for the most part are both a profitable and manageable endeavor in the newest trend in ranching.
The world’s biggest bird is popping up around the area and will make an appearance at the Mile City Livestock commission yard during Tuesday’s sale at 1:30 p.m.”They make a good breeder bird or can be slaughtered,” said ostrich breeder, Virginia Clauson. “The meat tastes a lot like beef. It’s a red meat with less fat and cholesterol than beef.”
- - - - -
Tom Taylor, Glendale’s retiring fire chief, said he learned first hand how to stop, drop and roll during the big Milliron grass fire over 15 years ago. “I tuned around to run up over a hill when I saw the wall of fire coming, but I fell down. Steve Hilliard see me fall and he came over there with his pickup to get me,” Taylor said. Taylor burned off his hair and eyebrows off before he got out of there.
Taylor’s last day as chief with the Glendive Fire Department was Feb. 25, ending with a retirement party that was given at city hall.
50 Years Old
For the third consecutive year, Kansa City Chiefs placekicker Jan Stenerud will serve as honorary “head coach” for the Montana Special Olympics. Stenerud, a native of Norway who graduated from Montana State University, will head a contingent of approximately twenty-five “coaches”…all prominent in Montana athletic circles. The “coaching staff” will conduct clinics, perform exhibitions, and assist in the staging of the games.
- - - - -
Dawson County Heart Fund chairman, Gary Huncovsky, today announced the names of key volunteers who will spearhead the 1973 Heart Fund drive.
Committee chairman who will serve during the door to door residential drive are Genevieve Thielman, Dylan Healy, Veronica Cavanagh, Donna Stoltz, Yvonne McGrane, Arla Mastvelten, Eula Langton, Nikki Dufner, June Eyer, Tom Taylor, Leroy Dufner, Sandy Barth and Shirley Wittman.
100 Years Ago
A survey made by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce not only disclosed the development of the lignite coal industry in the vicinity off Glendive during the past few years but also demonstrated the immense value for the wagon bridge crossing the Yellowstone river at this point as a carrier of traffic to that city. Its impairment or loss would inflict a very serious blow to the economic life of the community and impede traffic of all kinds. The bridge is the only connecting link between the north and the south sides of the river open to vehicles between Fallon and Fairview..
About 95 per cent of the fuel burned in Glendive is lignite coal which is mined within a radius of fifteen miles of the city. Of this amount about 90 per cent is hauled across the river bridge in wagons and trucks. The farmers largely supply the winter fuel needs for domestic consumption and the trucks bring in the coal for the Eastern Montana Light and Power Company, the local public utility.
- - - - -
At the annual meeting of the Glendive Golf Club held at the parlors of the Jordan Hotel on Saturday last, all the present directors were re-elected. They are Dr. R.H. Beach, Dr. A.L. Hammert, T.M. Flynn, Fred E. Dion, W.C. Sloan, M.J. Hughes, C.J. Brenner and John F. Murphy. The matter of enlarging the course from nine holes to eighteen holes was seriously discussed but definite action was deferred.
Within the month, the club will put on a quiet membership drive to enlarge its roster. A list of prospects was compiled at the meeting and committees of one named to interview each particular probable member.