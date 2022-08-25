Solution proposed to improve stretched EMT services

At a time when every industry is facing significant labor shortages, volunteer services are no exception and as a result, one local emergency service official is seeking ways to create a more secure and reliable ambulance force.

Glendive Ambulance Service Director Mary Jo Gehnert made a proposal to the Personnel Committee of the Glendive City Council to hire five designated ambulance drivers in their meeting on Monday.

“We have to remember that these EMTs are part-paid volunteers and in the last six months, we’ve had a lot of changes and a lot of demands put on us,” Gehnert said. “We’re hurting some people, I’ve got some (EMTs) that are talking about walking, some of my best ones and we can’t afford it.”

The designated ambulance drivers that Gehnert proposed would provide a reliable response and only require two EMT responses rather than three.

“By employing these drivers, we would opt to take EMTs first and if we don’t get enough EMTs for a crew, then we would page for a driver.” Gehnert said in an interview on Tuesday. “I know it’s going to upset some of my crew, but it’s just until people start stepping up to the plate.”

Gehnert added while she has a total of 17 EMTs on the ambulance roster, only about six consistently respond to calls for service.

“We’re not getting our crew to respond in a timely fashion,” she said. “It’s sad, but you know what, they’re volunteers (and) they didn’t sign up for a full-time position with this.”

Moreover, Gehnert noted some EMTs have not responded to a call for a significant amount of time, including one who has not taken one since 2019.

According to a report from Mayor Teresea Olson, the ambulance department responded to a total of about 800 calls in 2021.

“I fear for the health and safety of our volunteers,” Gehnert said, noting that many calls in a year for a few EMTs is arduous.

Additionally, she noted with so few EMTs willing to respond to calls, it often requires Glendive dispatch to page for a response numerous times.

A page is defined as a “summon over a public address system, so as to pass on a message.”

“It’s hard to get a full crew sometimes,” Gehnert said, noting each EMT has their own lives that can prevent them from responding at times as well as certain department policies prohibit others from responding.

According to paging and response records from July 29 to Aug. 16 presented by Dawson County Undersheriff Katie Mills, the highest number of pages for an EMT response was eight and only two EMTs responded.

The least number of pages was one instance on Aug. 1 with three EMTs responding and the remainder of the responses in the two-and-a-half week period required two or more pages before any response was given.

Gehnert noted that the paging and response issues are not unique to Glendive as she has had conversations with several ambulance service officials in other communities who currently share similar struggles.

“Everybody’s in the same boat,” she said, noting Sidney’s ambulance department has over 40 people on its roster and is still facing the same challenges. “It’s every service, it’s not just Glendive.”

While the challenges currently make work as an EMT strenuous, Gehnert noted it is ultimately rewarding and she intends to continue providing quality service to the community.

“I want to solve the problems and fix the problems and get back on an even kilter with it,” she said. “I would say really what keeps me coming back is my crew and the community and I could not even begin to do this without (them).”

In other business before the committee:

• Patient Financial Services Director for Glendive Medical Center Kate Bosworth presented some employee recruitment and retention tools that she believed could be useful for the City of Glendive to consider.

• The Glendive City Council is still reviewing potential changes to the city’s employment policy manual.

• Olson noted that the Glendive City Council may want to review and consider changes to the city’s policy on nepotism to better plan for situations that could arise in the future.

“We already have (a nepotism policy), but what can we put for verbiage to identify that we see nepotism and that we will find an alternative reporting situation or structure for a person if there seems to be a supervisory related situation that came up,” she said.

