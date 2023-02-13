Dawson fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 9-0 loss to North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday. Ashlyn Cowdell took the loss for the Buccaneers. Cowdell surrendered seven runs on four hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Bailey Hansen went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Dawson in hits.
Heather Barrett shut down Lake Region State College, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Dawson to a 10-0 victory on Saturday. Dawson secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the second inning. Buccaneers offense in the inning came from singles by Tyra Coats, Mckenzie Harbison, and Payten Staley, a triple by Brogan Allen and Breana Hiatt, an error on a ball put in play by Staley, and a double by Sofee Thatcher. Dawson tallied nine hits. Bailey Hansen and Brogan Allen both had multiple hits for the Lady Bucs.
Dawson defeated Bismarck State College 13-1 on Sunday thanks in part to Bradie Strang, who drove in five runs. Strang drove in runs on a single in the first and a home run in the second. Dawson scored eight runs in the second inning. The offensive firepower by the Lady Buccaneers was led by Coats, Harbison, Hansen, and Strang, who each had RBIs in the inning. The Bucs totaled nine hits in the game. Ashlyn Cowdell was credited with the victory for Dawson. The lefthander went three innings, allowing no runs on two hits and striking out three.
In their final game, the Lady Bucs posted a 14-3 victory over Williston State College. Bre Hiatt led Dawson to victory by driving in five runs. Hiatt drove in runs on a double in the fifth and a grand slam in the sixth. Dawson notched eight runs in the sixth inning. Hansen, Staley, Thatcher, and Hiatt all drove in runs in the frame. Dawson tallied nine hits during the game. Sofee Thatcher, Bailey Hansen, and Breana Hiatt all collected multiple hits. Ashlyn Cowdell was the winning pitcher for Dawson. She allowed two hits and no runs over three and a third innings, striking out two and walking one.
Dawson Head Softball Coach Tami Lagmay stated, “After the first game, we settled in and played Buccaneer softball. The best part is that we bounced back from adversity very quickly to secure three wins on the weekend. I’m excited to see all the great success we will continue to have on the diamond this year.”