Dawson fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 9-0 loss to North Dakota State College of Science on Saturday. Ashlyn Cowdell took the loss for the Buccaneers. Cowdell surrendered seven runs on four hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Bailey Hansen went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Dawson in hits.

Heather Barrett shut down Lake Region State College, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Dawson to a 10-0 victory on Saturday. Dawson secured the victory thanks to ten runs in the second inning. Buccaneers offense in the inning came from singles by Tyra Coats, Mckenzie Harbison, and Payten Staley, a triple by Brogan Allen and Breana Hiatt, an error on a ball put in play by Staley, and a double by Sofee Thatcher. Dawson tallied nine hits. Bailey Hansen and Brogan Allen both had multiple hits for the Lady Bucs.