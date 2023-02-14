Bucs

Buccaneer freshman Roniel Oguekwe goes in for a layup against two Dakota College at Bottineau Jacks in their matchup on Monday. The Bucs took a win over the Jacks with a final score of 96-81.

 Brendan Heidner photo

After playing their last five games on the road, the Dawson Buccaneers finally returned home and got back to their winning ways. The Bucs beat the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks 96-81 on Monday night, Feb. 13, in Glendive. Dawson had lost three in a row, but controlled this game from start to finish by dominating the boards (40-28) and holding the Jacks to 37% shooting on the night.

"I thought we got back to playing Dawson basketball tonight,” Dawson Coach Joe Peterson said. “We pressured them defensively and forced the pace of the game. We took a few bad shots, but did a good job sharing the ball and got good contributions from everyone who played.”