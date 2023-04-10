DCC 11, NDSCS 4
In game one the Dawson Bucs snagged a late lead and defeated the NDSCS Wildcats 11-4 on Friday. The game was tied at four with Dawson batting in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bucs scored seven unanswered runs to take the game.
Even though the NDSCS Wildcats scored three runs in the first inning, Dawson still managed to pull out the victory.
Gregory Berroa went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Dawson in hits. Dawson didn't commit a single error in the field. Evan Starr had eight chances in the field, the most on the team. Dawson stole six bases during the game as two players stole more than one.
DCC 11, NDSCS 0
In game two, Dawson defeated the NDSCS Wildcats 11-0 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. The Bucs secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the fifth inning. Buccanners contributing to the big inning included Damian Rodriguez, Wesley Taveras, Gregory Berroa, and Matt Strong; all driving in runs in the inning.
Ty Massey led things off on the hill for Dawson. The pitcher went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out three.
Dawson tallied one home run on the day. Berroa went for the long ball in the fifth inning.
They racked up ten hits in the game. Taveras and Ian Velazquez each managed multiple hits for Dawson. Taveras went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead them in hits.
Coach Pollock "It was really promising to see the boys start to play at a level I know they're capable of. Their effort and focus improved immensely on the defensive side of the ball and it paid dividends. They played well in all facets of the game today."
DCC 11, Dakota College 4
Similar to their first game Friday, Dawson took the lead late in the game in an 11-4 victory over the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks on Saturday. Dawson trailed 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning when Gregory Berroa homered on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs and claiming the lead.
Dawson put up four runs in the seventh inning. Dawson's offense in the inning was led by Jake Swant, Ian Velazquez, and Damian Rodriguez, all driving in runs in the inning.
Dawson got things started in the first inning on an RBI single by Berroa.
Kevin Lopez earned the win for Dawson. The righthander surrendered zero runs on zero hits over three and two-thirds innings, striking out four. Owen Olliges threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Xander Wright started the game for Dawson. The pitcher allowed three hits and four runs over two and a third innings, striking out four.
Dawson racked up 12 hits in the game. Isaac Richardson, Berroa, and Swant each had multiple hits for Dawson. Berroa and Richardson all had three hits to lead the Bucs. Dawson tore up the base paths, as three players stole at least two bases.
DCC 14, Dakota College 4
In the second game of the twin bill, four runs batted in from Parker Ross helped lead Dawson past Dakota College at Bottineau 14-4. Ross drove in runs on a single in the second and a triple in the third.
After Dakota College at Bottineau scored one run in the top of the fifth, Dawson answered with one of their own. The Lumberjacks scored when Dylan Batista threw a wild pitch allowing one run across the plate. Dawson then answered when Gregory Berroa hit a solo homer.
Dawson got things started with five runs in the second inning. In the second Ross singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs, Damian Rodriguez drew a walk, scoring one run, and Wesley Taveras singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Dawson notched five runs in the third inning. Rolando Rodriguez, Ian Velazquez, Ross, and Damian Rodriguez each had RBIs in the big inning.
Jan Cruz was the winning pitcher for Dawson. The pitcher went four innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out five. Batista threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Dawson tallied three home runs in the game. Berroa had a long ball in the fourth and fifth innings. Rodriguez had a four bagger in the third inning.
Dawson tallied 12 hits on the day. Mac Melvin, Rodriguez, Berroa, and Ross all had multiple hits for Dawson CC. Rodriguez and Melvin each managed three hits to lead Dawson CC.