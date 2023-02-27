The Dawson Community College Buccaneers won their fourth game in a row and improved their overall record to 22-7 and conference record to 16-4 with an 82-78 win on Thursday night, Feb. 23 in Glendive. It didn’t look like they would have a chance to win this one early as the visiting Bismarck State Mystics built a 21-point lead halfway through the first half, but the Bucs completed their second 20-plus point comeback of the season.

“We didn’t come out with the right kind of energy and effort to beat a good team at the beginning of the game,” commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. "Once we fixed that, we were a different team. Joe Mpoyo was huge for us, and Chris Davidson did a great job of bringing energy and turning around the momentum of the game. We are good enough to beat anybody, but there’s also nobody who couldn’t beat us if we don’t have the right approach.”