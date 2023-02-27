The Dawson Community College Buccaneers won their fourth game in a row and improved their overall record to 22-7 and conference record to 16-4 with an 82-78 win on Thursday night, Feb. 23 in Glendive. It didn’t look like they would have a chance to win this one early as the visiting Bismarck State Mystics built a 21-point lead halfway through the first half, but the Bucs completed their second 20-plus point comeback of the season.
“We didn’t come out with the right kind of energy and effort to beat a good team at the beginning of the game,” commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. "Once we fixed that, we were a different team. Joe Mpoyo was huge for us, and Chris Davidson did a great job of bringing energy and turning around the momentum of the game. We are good enough to beat anybody, but there’s also nobody who couldn’t beat us if we don’t have the right approach.”
The visitors from Bismarck made their first six three-point attempts and BSC was leading 27-6 at the 10:12 mark after Jayden Hamilton made another one from long range. Dawson answered back from long range. They started their run with a three-pointer from Mpoyo, then a three-pointer from Damon Gros Ventre, followed by another one from Mpoyo. Davidson also made a few key drives and buckets in the stretch, including one that capped a 22-6 run to help the Bucs get within striking distance 33-28. The Mystics dominated the boards in the opening half 20-13, including seven offensive. They went into the break with a 39-31 advantage.
The lead stayed between three to seven points for the first seven minutes of the second half. Dawson finally took the lead 54-53 with a mini 8-0 run on a layup by Davidson, three-pointer by Davidson and another three-pointer from Ty Buckmon. Jayden Hamilton responded back with a three-pointer of his own to recapture the lead for Bismarck State. Gros Ventre connected from long range on Dawson’s next possession to put them back up 57-56. There were seven lead changes in the second half as the teams battled back and forth.
The biggest lead in the final ten minutes was a five-point advantage after Anthony Bertucci made a three-pointer, but Dawson wouldn’t go away. A couple of triples from Gros Ventre and a lay-up by Buckmon helped the Bucs go from being down four points to being up by four. Two straight lay-ups by Evan Gross tied the game at 75 with 2:42 left. Deonte Martinez had the chance to give the Mystics a lead, but he missed a free throw. Joe Mpoyo scored on two straight possessions for Dawson and then made two free throws to seal the victory and keep the Bucs undefeated at home for the season at 11-0. DCC outrebounded Bismarck by 8 in the second half.
The turnovers for the game were pretty even, though Dawson converted 28 points off turnovers to Bismarck’s 18. The shooting percentages for the game was identical at 48.4% for both teams and Bismarck shot a higher percentage from three-point range, but Dawson made three more three-pointers which proved to be the difference.
Mpoyo finished with a game high 27 points and a game high eight rebounds. Gros Ventre and Davidson added 14 points each. Buckmon contributed eight points, five assists, four steals and three rebounds. Hamilton and Garrett Bader led Bismarck with 17 points each.