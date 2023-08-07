Cheer team tryouts are Friday Aug 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County High School cheer team tryouts will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. They will be held in the DCHS auditorium.Any DCHS student interested in trying out for the fall cheer team should contact Coach Cami White in advance by email at whiteca@glendiveschools.org or by calling 406-939-3595. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Entertainment Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.