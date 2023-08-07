Dawson County High School cheer team tryouts will be held on Friday, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. They will be held in the DCHS auditorium.

Any DCHS student interested in trying out for the fall cheer team should contact Coach Cami White in advance by email at whiteca@glendiveschools.org or by calling 406-939-3595.

