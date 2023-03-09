Class A Boys Basketball State Bracket Mar 9, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Dawson County High School Red Devils will face Beaverhead County (Dillon) in the opening game of the State Class A Boys Basketball Tournament in Bozeman. The teams will play at noon on Thursday.state bracket Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Dawson County High School Red Devils will face Beaverhead County (Dillon) in the opening game of the State Class A Boys Basketball Tournament in Bozeman. The teams will play at noon on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.