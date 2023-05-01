In game one, Isaac Richardson wasted no opportunities at the plate on Saturday, driving in four on two hits to lead the Dawson Bucs past Dakota College at Bottineau 13-2.
Dawson secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the third inning. Gregory Berroa, Isaac Richardson, Rolando Rodriguez, Evan Starr and Cyrus Richardson each drove in runs during the inning.
Ethan Root pitched DCC to victory. The right-hander went five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out four and walking one.
The Bucs tallied eight hits on the day. Isaac Richardson and Rolando Rodriguez all collected multiple hits. Dawson didn't commit a single error in the field. Starr had five chances on the field, the most on the team.
In Game two, Dawson asserted their will over Dakota College at Bottineau on their way to an easy 12-2 victory.
The Bucs notched four runs in the third inning. Damian Rodriguez, Isaac Richardson, Rolando Rodriguez, and Jake Swant all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Alex Martinez got the win for Dawson. The righty lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out nine. Owen Olliges threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Dawson tallied 13 hits in the game. Wesley Taveras, Isaac Richardson, and Damian Rodriguez each had multiple hits for the Bucs.