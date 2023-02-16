The Bucs and Lady Bucs basketball teams will be closing out the regular season with three home games next week.
Their first one will be on Monday, Feb. 20 when they host Lake Region State College at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Both Dawson teams have beaten the Royals twice already this year. The DCC Cheer campers will be performing at half-time.
On Thursday, Feb. 23, Dawson will host Bismarck State College at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. BSC swept Dawson a week ago in Bismarck. Thursday will be Faculty/Staff Appreciation night for the Bucs and Lady Bucs as the players will recognize their favorite DCC employees and appreciate the contribution they’ve made in their lives. MidRivers is sponsoring Thursday’s game and plans to give out free popcorn, fun prizes and everyone will have a chance to enter a raffle and win a TV.
The regular season will end on Sunday, Feb. 26 when Dawson hosts in-state rival, Miles Community College. DCC will honor its sophomore basketball players as well as cheerleaders before the men’s game begins. Game times are set for 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. and the game sponsor will be Stockman Bank.
The Lady Bucs are currently 13-13 overall and are tied for second place with Bismarck State and Williston State at 11-6 in the Mon-Dak Conference. The Bucs are 19-7 overall and in second place with a 13-4 record.