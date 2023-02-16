DCC logo swords

The Bucs and Lady Bucs basketball teams will be closing out the regular season with three home games next week.

Their first one will be on Monday, Feb. 20 when they host Lake Region State College at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Both Dawson teams have beaten the Royals twice already this year. The DCC Cheer campers will be performing at half-time.