Sam Massaquoi from Robbinsdale Cooper High School in Minnesota signed to play for the Dawson Buccaneers next season.

“Sam is a great addition to our program,” commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “He is a fierce competitor and a winner. His skill set, character and work ethic will be a great fit. I can’t wait to see him in our press, locking up opposing guards and creating offense with his pesky defense. Guys like him thrive in our system. His maturity, character and leadership are at a championship level and will be great for our culture.”