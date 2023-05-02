Sam Massaquoi from Robbinsdale Cooper High School in Minnesota signed to play for the Dawson Buccaneers next season.
“Sam is a great addition to our program,” commented Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “He is a fierce competitor and a winner. His skill set, character and work ethic will be a great fit. I can’t wait to see him in our press, locking up opposing guards and creating offense with his pesky defense. Guys like him thrive in our system. His maturity, character and leadership are at a championship level and will be great for our culture.”
The guard led his team to a 18-6 record in his senior year. He was named First Team All-Conference and also selected to the All-Defensive Team. Massaquoi averaged 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 steals per game while shooting 63% from the field, 33% from the 3-point line and 85% from the free throw line.
Massaquoi’s AAU Coach Xavier Munoz described Dawson’s new signee: “Sam is someone who wants to know the game inside and out. He’s someone who shows leadership skills on and off the court. He prides himself with his defense and his offensive game comes from the steals, deflections, and tipped passes to give him quick lay-ups. Sam will be a great addition to Dawson as he is a student of the game and will learn his role right away playing under a great coach. His ambition and drive will push himself and others on the team to be the best student-athletes they can be! He handles business in the gym as well as in the classroom as he knows his academics are as important as playing basketball. He will be a great addition to the team, campus and community.”
“I chose Dawson because it feels like the best fit; a place where I can be a better person on and off the court. Even on the virtual tour I loved how friendly the environment and people were," Massaquoi added.