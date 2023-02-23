The Dawson Community College Buccaneers picked up the season sweep over the Williston State College Tetons with a 69-61 road win on Thursday night. It was Dawson’s 20 th win on the season. The Bucs had a 15-point halftime lead and a twenty-point lead with ten minutes remaining in the game, but the Tetons used a 15-0 run to make it tight at the end. Both teams turned it over 20+ times. The difference in the game was the Buccaneers domination on the glass. They had a 47-31 advantage overall and 20-7 advantage on the offensive glass.
“We played pretty well for most of the night, but I think we got a little comfortable and thought we could coast to a win, but Williston never stopped fighting,” explained Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “It was a good road test for us and good preparation for the post-season when teams will keep fighting until the end. We have to learn to take better care of the ball and make better decisions on the offensive end while not letting up on the defensive end.”
In the first half Dawson took control of the game early by forcing turnovers and getting out in transition. Williston struggled shooting the ball in the first twenty minutes as they only connected on 31% of their shots from the field and 23% from 3-point range. Dawson shot 43% and scored 20 points off turnovers. If they would have taken better care of the ball themselves, Dawson could have been up by more than 15 points at the half. Chris Davidson led the way in the opening half for Dawson with 13 points.
In the second half, the Buccaneers slowly built on their lead and looked like they would cruise to another win, but Shaheed Muhammad connected on a couple from long range which keyed a big rally for the home team. Dawson went cold in the second half and only made 26% of their shots from the field and 18% from 3-point range. In the final two minutes, DCC got some stops on the defensive end and made their free throws down the stretch to seal their 20th win.
Davidson finished with 15 points for Dawson. Roniel Oguekwe posted 13 points and 8 rebounds. Wilson Rankin led Williston with 15 points.
Dawson improves to 20-7 overall and 14-4 in conference. They will return home for their final three regular season games next week starting with a game on Monday night vs. Lake Region State College.