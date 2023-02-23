The Dawson Community College Buccaneers picked up the season sweep over the Williston State College Tetons with a 69-61 road win on Thursday night. It was Dawson’s 20 th win on the season. The Bucs had a 15-point halftime lead and a twenty-point lead with ten minutes remaining in the game, but the Tetons used a 15-0 run to make it tight at the end. Both teams turned it over 20+ times. The difference in the game was the Buccaneers domination on the glass. They had a 47-31 advantage overall and 20-7 advantage on the offensive glass.

“We played pretty well for most of the night, but I think we got a little comfortable and thought we could coast to a win, but Williston never stopped fighting,” explained Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “It was a good road test for us and good preparation for the post-season when teams will keep fighting until the end. We have to learn to take better care of the ball and make better decisions on the offensive end while not letting up on the defensive end.”