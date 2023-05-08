Lady Buccaneer Breana Hiatt makes contact with a pitch from the Miles Community College Pioneers for a smashing home-run hit in their matchup on Friday. The two teams played each other again in the Region XIII Championship game on Saturday in which the Lady Bucs claimed victory.
Brendan Heidner photo
The DCC softball team celebrates at home base as Breana Hiatt runs in after hitting a home run just seconds earlier.
Brendan Heidner photo
Lady Bucs fan Piper Klang enjoys her time in the crowd watching the team secure a win to move on to the Region XIII Championship game on Saturday.
Brendan Heidner photo
Lady Buccaneer pitcher Heather Berrett winds up for a pitch against the Miles Community College Pioneers on Friday.
Dawson Community College Softball took home a 6-4 victory over Miles Community College on Saturday to win the Region XIII Championship.
The game was tied at two with Dawson Community College Softball batting in the bottom of the fifth when Brogan Allen homered on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs.
Allen led Dawson to victory by driving in four runs. Allen went 2-for-3 at the plate. Allen drove in runs on a home run in the second and a home run in the fifth.
Heather Berrett was credited with the victory for the Buccaneers. The righthander lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out ten and walking one.
Dawson Softball smacked three home runs on the day. Allen had a four bagger in the second and fifth innings. Bailey Hansen went for a long ball in the fourth inning.
Dawson tallied eight hits on the day. Sofee Thatcher and Brogan Allen each racked up multiple hits.
Madilyn Henry was in the circle for Miles Community College. She allowed eight hits and six runs over six innings, striking out five. They collected six hits. Taylor Feller and Hazel Eaton all managed multiple hits for Miles. Taylor Feller had two home runs and Hazel Eaton had one to help Miles Community College close the gap on the scoreboard.
Coach Lagmay stated, "I'm extremely proud of these girls for winning a Region Championship. The process started in August, and they have put in countless hours to complete this goal. We went into the tournament taking one game at a time and completing the mission daily. The grit and heart this team shows every single day is truly something so special to coach. This group stays hungry and humble and that's why we're sitting with a Conference and Region Championship."
The Lady Bucs will play in the District Championship in a 3-game series on May 12-13 in Iowa. The winner of that series will automatically qualify for the National Tournament.