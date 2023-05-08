The Dawson Buccaneers All-American guard, Joe Mpoyo, signed to play basketball for Southeastern Louisiana University next season. SLU is a NCAA Division I school competing in the Southland Conference. They are located in Hammond, La.

Dawson Coach Joe Peterson said, “I’m so excited for Joe. He has worked so hard and come so far. He is a great example of a ‘Pound the Stone’ mentality. He puts in the time every day and keeps pounding the stone and it paid off. I’m excited he’s going to a good program like SLU. When I coached at Northwestern State, SLU was one of our big in-conference rivals. They have a good program that’s on the rise, a great coaching staff and good support. I have no doubt Joe will continue to improve and will make an impact there.”