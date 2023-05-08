The Dawson Buccaneers All-American guard, Joe Mpoyo, signed to play basketball for Southeastern Louisiana University next season. SLU is a NCAA Division I school competing in the Southland Conference. They are located in Hammond, La.
Dawson Coach Joe Peterson said, “I’m so excited for Joe. He has worked so hard and come so far. He is a great example of a ‘Pound the Stone’ mentality. He puts in the time every day and keeps pounding the stone and it paid off. I’m excited he’s going to a good program like SLU. When I coached at Northwestern State, SLU was one of our big in-conference rivals. They have a good program that’s on the rise, a great coaching staff and good support. I have no doubt Joe will continue to improve and will make an impact there.”
Mpoyo, a 6-4 shooting guard from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, helped guide the Buccaneers to a 24-8 record and a trip to the Region XIII Championship Game while earning a NJCAA All-American honor and First Team All-Mon-Dak Athletic Conference. He averaged 16 points per game, which led the team. He made a league best 83 three-pointers on the season and also averaged 4.8 rebounds.
"We are really excited about Joe joining the program," shared SLU Coach Kiefer. "His journey has been unique as he originally comes from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and then from Idaho to Montana to now coming to Hammond, America. His size, athleticism, and ability to make shots are what initially caught my eye, but his maturity and basketball IQ are what separated him from other prospects."