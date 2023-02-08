In a battle for first place in the Mon-Dak Conference and heading to the home stretch, North Dakota State College of Science held off the visiting Dawson Buccaneers 93-77 in Wahpeton on Monday night, Feb. 6. It was the third meeting between these two teams. NDSCS won the first one and DCC won the second one.
With the win in the third game, NDSCS remained in first place and now has the tiebreaker advantage between the two teams by virtue of head-to-head record.
“We turned it over too much tonight and let them get too many second chance opportunities,” said Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. "They played like a championship team tonight. They defended hard, shot the ball well and played together as a team. We need to get better, especially on the defensive end.”
The first half was close most of the way. With 4:46 remaining, the score was tied at 29. Dawson missed a three-point attempt on their end, but NDSCS came down and Devin Newsome connected on his three-pointer to give them a 32-29 advantage. On their next possession, the Wildcats made another three to give them a six-point cushion. Aidan Fishell responded with one from long range for Dawson. Newsome countered with another of his own. Both teams traded turnovers and then one free throw each before
Damon Gros Ventre made a 3-pointer from the corner with 1:16 left. The barrage of three-pointers continued as Micah Swallow answered back for the hosts. Newsome finished the end of half run with two free throws to give the Wildcats a 44-36 half-time lead. NDSCS shot 56% from the field and 57% (8-14) from the three-point line in the first half.
In the second half, Dawson shot 59% from the field and 50% from long range, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the half-time deficit. NDSCS used a 17-3 run midway through to seal the win. Seven Wildcats reached double figure scoring in a balanced attack. Chris Davidson had a game high 17 points for Dawson. Damon Gros Ventre scored 16 and Joe Mpoyo had 13.
North Dakota Science is 22-3 overall and 14-2 in conference. Dawson is 18-7 overall and 12-4 in conference. After five straight road games, Dawson will return home to play next Monday to host Dakota College at Bottineau.