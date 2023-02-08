DCC logo swords

In a battle for first place in the Mon-Dak Conference and heading to the home stretch, North Dakota State College of Science held off the visiting Dawson Buccaneers 93-77 in Wahpeton on Monday night, Feb. 6. It was the third meeting between these two teams. NDSCS won the first one and DCC won the second one.

With the win in the third game, NDSCS remained in first place and now has the tiebreaker advantage between the two teams by virtue of head-to-head record.