The Dawson Community College basketball programs will be hosting an Officiating Camp June 16-18. This will be the fourth year Dawson has hosted the camp which usually attracts 25-30 officials from all over the state of Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Any current youth league, high school, and college officials as well as those who are looking to get started in officiating can register.

