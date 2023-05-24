The Dawson Community College basketball programs will be hosting an Officiating Camp June 16-18. This will be the fourth year Dawson has hosted the camp which usually attracts 25-30 officials from all over the state of Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Any current youth league, high school, and college officials as well as those who are looking to get started in officiating can register.
The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp combines both practical experience and hands-on instruction with classroom learning. Participants will officiate high school games and receive valuable evaluation from certified referees in addition to excellent education on officiating topics during daily classroom educational sessions. This year, officials will also get lots of end of game experience in the Cardiac Tournament on Saturday night.
Instructors include:
• Mark Riggs, who has over 30 years of officiating experience at the college and high school level. Riggs officiated NCAA D2 basketball for 28 years and NCAA D1 basketball for 18 years. He is currently working in six D1 conferences and has been a camp clinician in the D1 MBOA.
• Bo Scott brings with him over eight years of experience in the NAIA and NCAA Division II divisions as well as three years in the NCAA Division I ranks.
• Shawn Schroeder's basketball officiating experience includes a total of 17 years overall with 14 years at the college level and has been on staff at over 20 camps. He currently works in the Frontier Conference, GNAC Conference and was nominated to officiate in the NJCAA National Tournament.
• Trevor Koterba has officiated for over 10 years at the HS, NJCAA, NAIA and D2 levels. He helps to run education in the Worden Officials pool.
Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp is approved through the MHSA to count as two study club credits. Montana educators will be able to receive renewal units. Cost to attend the camp is $100. Registration includes housing and meals for the weekend, as well as a Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp shirt.