The Mon-Dak Conference player of the week is Payten Staley. Payten is a sophomore 3B/SS from Dawson Community College.

During a 4-0 week for the Lady Bucs she had 8 hits in 10 at bats, .800 AVG, .846 OBP, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 homerun, 3 RBI’s, 7 runs scored, 3 base on balls, and a 1.400 slugging percentage.