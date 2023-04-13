Dawson’s Payten Staley named Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week Apr 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mon-Dak Conference player of the week is Payten Staley. Payten is a sophomore 3B/SS from Dawson Community College.During a 4-0 week for the Lady Bucs she had 8 hits in 10 at bats, .800 AVG, .846 OBP, 1 double, 1 triple, 1 homerun, 3 RBI’s, 7 runs scored, 3 base on balls, and a 1.400 slugging percentage.She also had six total chances on defense with four assists and two putouts. (FPCT: 1.000)Payten is from Stansbury Park, Utah and she attended Stansbury High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dcc Dawson Lady Bucs Payten Staley Mon-dak Conference Baseball Sports Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.