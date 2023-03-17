It was another great day for Heather Berrett as she had all the right stuff on Monday. Berrett allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out two and walking only one. This contributed to the 7-0 win against conference opponent Williston State College.
Dawson secured the victory thanks to five runs in the fifth inning. Breanna Hiatt, Bailey Hansen, Brogan Allen, Sofee Thatcher, and Jillian Johnson all contributed to the big inning with RBIs.
The Lady Bucs collected 13 hits. Hansen, Thatcher, McKenzie Harbison, Tyra Coats, and Allen each managed multiple hits. The defense was sure handed again and didn’t commit a single error.
In the second game, Dawson got things started in the second inning when Jillian Johnson singled on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs. This started the rally for DCC. Facing a pitcher with a bit more speed and a good drop ball, DCC had to rely on the small game. With everyone executing bunts, timely hits and stealing bases, the Lady Bucs won 7-4.
Faith McDonald was on the mound and was able to hold Doane University down until the seventh inning. Dawson weathered a scare in the seventh inning, allowing four runs, but the Lady Bucs still came out on top.
McDonald earned the win. The righthander surrendered four runs on nine hits over six and a third innings, striking out five. Heather Berrett threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Dawson racked up 10 hits in the game. McDonald, Alli Kernan, and Allen all had multiple hits for DCC. McDonald went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead them in hits.