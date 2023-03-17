It was another great day for Heather Berrett as she had all the right stuff on Monday. Berrett allowed four hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out two and walking only one. This contributed to the 7-0 win against conference opponent Williston State College.

Dawson secured the victory thanks to five runs in the fifth inning. Breanna Hiatt, Bailey Hansen, Brogan Allen, Sofee Thatcher, and Jillian Johnson all contributed to the big inning with RBIs.