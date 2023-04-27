DCC logo swords

In game one versus Williston State College, Bailey Hansen would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base on Monday, driving in six runs on three hits to lead the Lady Bucs past Williston State College 16-3. Hansen drove in runs in the first, fourth, and on two at bats in the sixth inning.

Williston scored three runs in the sixth inning on a triple, but DCC still managed to pull out the victory.