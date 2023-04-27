In game one versus Williston State College, Bailey Hansen would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base on Monday, driving in six runs on three hits to lead the Lady Bucs past Williston State College 16-3. Hansen drove in runs in the first, fourth, and on two at bats in the sixth inning.
Williston scored three runs in the sixth inning on a triple, but DCC still managed to pull out the victory.
DCC softball got things moving in the first inning when a sacrifice bunt by Hansen scored one run. The big explosion came when they notched nine runs in the sixth inning. Hansen, Faith McDonald, Sofee Thatcher, McKenzie Harbison and Payten Staley all drove in runs in the frame.
Heather Berrett led things off on the rubber for Dawson. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out ten and walking zero.
The Buccaneers racked up 15 hits in the game. Staley, Hansen, Tyra Coats, Harbison, and McDonald each managed multiple hits.
In game two, Dawson beat Williston State College again 7-1.
DCC notched three runs in the sixth inning. The big inning was driven by a triple by Tyra Coats, a sacrifice fly by Brogan Allen, and by McKenzie Harbison.
Faith McDonald led things off in the circle for Dawson. McDonald allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
The Buccaneers hit two home runs on the day. Allen had a homer in the fourth inning and Breanna Hiatt had a four bagger in the third inning.
Dawson tallied eight hits on the day. Coats, Hiatt, and Bailey Hansen each collected multiple hits in game two.