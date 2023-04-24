Dawson Community College beat North Dakota State College of Science 6-1 in the first game on Sunday.
The Buccaneers tallied three runs in the seventh inning, with big bats led by Breana Hiatt and Bailey Hansen, all driving in runs in the frame. Brogan Allen and Hansen each put one out of the park to help lead the Bucs to a victory.
Heather Berrett got the start for the Lady Bucs. The righty went seven innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out seven.
In game two versus NDSCS the Lady Bucs won 9-5.
NDSCS got on the board right away, but this wasn't enough to defeat the Buccaneers.
Heather Berrett continued her mound appearance into game two, going seven innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out seven.
DCC tallied five home runs on the day. Brogan Allen put one out in the third inning. Bailey Hansen had a four bagger in the first inning. Mckenzie Harbison had a homer in the sixth inning. Faith Mcdonald had a four bagger in the fifth inning. Breana Hiatt went deep in the third inning.
Overall, the Lady Bucs tallied ten hits in the game. Hansen, Allen, Hiatt, and Harbison all managed multiple hits for Dawson Community College Softball.
Head coach Tami Lagmay said this after the doubleheader, "NDSCS is a great program. To be able to come out and beat them two games in a row is not an easy feat. I am very proud of our girls and their continued grit and tenacity every single pitch of every single inning."
Your Lady Bucs are back in action versus Lake Region State College Monday, April 24, at 9 and 11 a.m. right here in Glendive!