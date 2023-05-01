In game 1, Dawson Community College wins contest against Lake Region State College on Monday 9-4.
DCC got things moving in the first inning, when Isaac Richardson singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Dawson pulled away for good with one run in the third inning.
The Bucs notched three runs in the sixth inning.
Luis Ortega was the winning pitcher for Dawson. The southpaw allowed seven hits and four runs over seven innings, striking out seven.
The Bucs totaled nine hits in the game. Damian Rodriguez, Taveras, and Isaac Richardson all had multiple hits for Dawson. Damian Rodriguez led with three hits in four at bats. The Bucs tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases.
In game two Dawson weathered an early scare by Lake Region but came roaring back to win big 16-4 in Monday's contest.
Dawson took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. In the third Isaac Richardson doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run, Tyler Donohue induced Cyrus Richardson to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, Mac Melvin singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and a safety squeeze by Matt Strong scored one run for the Bucs.
DCC put up eight runs in the sixth inning. Isaac Richardson, Ian Velazquez, Strong, Damian Rodriguez, Jaxson Kloote, and Cyrus Richardson each had RBIs in the frame.
Kevin Lopez earned the win for Dawson. Lopez went four innings, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out five. Jan Cruz threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Bucs hitters saw the ball well today, racking up 12 hits in the game. Velazquez, Isaac Richardson, and Melvin all had multiple hits for Dawson. Isaac Richardson and Velazquez each managed three hits to lead Dawson.
Coach Pollock "It was really nice to see the boys get back to playing Buc Baseball today, we always want to be the ones applying the pressure and today we did that. We lost a tough one on Sunday, and didn't play our brand of baseball, so it was great to see the boys respond like they did today, to earn the sweep!"
After winning both games Monday, Bucs Baseball moved to 12-6 in conference play.
