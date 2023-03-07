Dawson’s bid for a four-peat came to a halt on Sunday afternoon in Wahpeton, ND as the North Dakota State College of Science Wildcats defeated the Bucs 95-73 in the Region XIII Championship Game. NDSCS took control in the second half behind great shooting and tough defense to capture their first region championship in five years. The Wildcats will host the district championship game on Saturday with the winner getting an automatic bid to the national tournament.

“We played with good effort tonight and gave ourselves a chance, but they were too good,” shared Dawson Coach Joe Peterson. “They played a smart game, knocked down their shots and played the way championship teams should play.”